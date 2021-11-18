Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $627.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 77.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 508,574 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 753.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 290,841 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 140.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 467,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 273,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 200.0% during the third quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

