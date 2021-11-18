Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frequency Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

NASDAQ FREQ traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 273,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,656. Frequency Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $202.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

