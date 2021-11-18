Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €48.70 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($57.29) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €78.10 ($91.88) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.37 ($80.43).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €56.96 ($67.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is €60.44 and its 200-day moving average is €65.13. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €72.28 ($85.04).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

