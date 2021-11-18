FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock Price Down 5.5%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 1,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,297,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. Equities research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other FTC Solar news, CEO Sean Hunkler bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

