Fulton Bank N.A. Has $338,000 Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $15,348,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $20,017,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,846,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,914,000 after purchasing an additional 175,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $31.48 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

