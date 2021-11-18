FuzeX (FXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $270,404.58

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, FuzeX has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a market cap of $270,404.58 and approximately $139.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00046977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.85 or 0.00219711 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00088942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

FuzeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

