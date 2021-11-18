FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $282.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.38.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 147.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

