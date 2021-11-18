FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Park Lawn Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $46.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PLC. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$45.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.00.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$40.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$37.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$27.15 and a one year high of C$41.11.

In other news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total transaction of C$44,953.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,562 shares in the company, valued at C$172,334.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

