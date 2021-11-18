FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Issued By B. Riley

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) – B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report released on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTMO stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares during the period. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter worth $4,975,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter worth $2,031,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 109,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter worth $995,000. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

