FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Vaccitech in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vaccitech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaccitech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vaccitech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

VACC stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. Vaccitech has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VACC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vaccitech during the second quarter worth about $18,506,000. DC Funds LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,776,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,015,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

