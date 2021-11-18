FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.52) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.37). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CUE. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56.

In other Cue Biopharma news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 85.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 17.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 88,724 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

