FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $34.49 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $34.65. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $188.94 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $115.19 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.98. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.