FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.94) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.47). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.09) EPS.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ YMTX opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 72,307 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.