FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Increased by Analyst

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.46.

CBOE stock opened at $129.49 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.17 and its 200-day moving average is $121.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,871,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,236,000 after purchasing an additional 434,077 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,155,000 after buying an additional 320,508 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $37,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1,302.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,247,000 after buying an additional 279,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.