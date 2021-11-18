FY2021 EPS Estimates for KP Tissue Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.20.

TSE KPT opened at C$10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$102.66 million and a P/E ratio of -28.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.38. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$10.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -197.80%.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

