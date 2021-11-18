FY2021 EPS Estimates for Oatly Group AB Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Oatly Group in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OTLY. Cowen dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 9.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 14.29. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 9.05 and a 12-month high of 29.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Oatly Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

