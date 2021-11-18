FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spark Networks SE Boosted by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Spark Networks in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($8.78) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($21.77). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spark Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.76).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

LOV opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000.

In other Spark Networks news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley Goldberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,995. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

