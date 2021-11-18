FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.96) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.91). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $170.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 70,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

