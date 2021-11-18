FY2022 EPS Estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Raised by Analyst

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.29). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 397.64%.

In other news, CFO Georgia Erbez bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 67,719 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 45.5% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 630,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 197,271 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,657,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

