FY2025 EPS Estimates for Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Boosted by Analyst

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Recruit in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2026 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of RCRRF opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Recruit has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $71.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

