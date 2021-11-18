FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Sunday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now expects that the company will earn $2.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS:OPHLF opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

