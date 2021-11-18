FY2026 EPS Estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Raised by Analyst

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will earn $2.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPHLF opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.25. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

