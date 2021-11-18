G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Trading Up 4.2%

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 61,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 367,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 21.20 and a current ratio of 22.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. G6 Materials had a negative net margin of 210.35% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%.

G6 Materials Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of graphene-enhanced materials for 3D printing. Its products include Conductive Adhesives, Advanced Materials and Composites, Organic Chemicals and R&D Graphene Materials. The company was founded by Elena Poyakova, Daniel Stolyarov and Michael Gouzman on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY.

