Gala 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.99 Billion (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last week, Gala has traded 140.2% higher against the US dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $2.99 billion worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00046736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00216637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00086202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006165 BTC.

About Gala

Gala (GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

