Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Up 152.3% in October

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, an increase of 152.3% from the October 14th total of 28,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Galecto alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,257. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.76. Galecto has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at $874,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,053,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Galecto by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.