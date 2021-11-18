GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.92 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 253,624 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

