Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) PT Lowered to $22.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its price target cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GMDA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gamida Cell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $186.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Gamida Cell by 115.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

