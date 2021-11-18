GAP (NYSE:GPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 199,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,095,239 shares.The stock last traded at $24.91 and had previously closed at $23.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GAP from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. GAP had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in GAP by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GAP by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in GAP by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in GAP during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in GAP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

