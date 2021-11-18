GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Update

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the October 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

GDIFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of GDIFF stock remained flat at $$41.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

