GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.67 EPS

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,954. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.41.

GDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC dropped their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Earnings History for GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

