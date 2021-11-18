GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.67 EPS

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,954. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.41.

GDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC dropped their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

