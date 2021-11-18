Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.73

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.73 and traded as high as $12.94. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 9,048 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 27.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,239,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 269,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 473,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 160,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.