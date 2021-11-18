Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the October 14th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Genesis Energy stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,254. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $13.48.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.75 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.71%.

In other news, Director James E. Davison purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 371,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 323,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after buying an additional 214,710 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 63,842 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

