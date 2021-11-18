Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Gap Down to $13.30

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.30, but opened at $12.70. Genetron shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 68.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Genetron by 52.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,243,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,227,000 after acquiring an additional 429,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genetron by 463.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 384,938 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genetron in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genetron by 125.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 203,616 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Genetron by 6.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,851,000 after purchasing an additional 133,689 shares during the period. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

