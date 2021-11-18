Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Genuit Group (LON:GEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LON:GEN opened at GBX 604 ($7.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74. Genuit Group has a 1-year low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 806 ($10.53). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 704.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In related news, insider Glen Sabin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33), for a total transaction of £474,600 ($620,067.94).

About Genuit Group

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

