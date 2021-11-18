GeoCoin (GEO) Price Down 32.3% Over Last Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $646,777.08 and $7,216.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.30 or 0.00360583 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,113.09 or 0.97925224 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00035057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00045765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

