Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,174 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Criteo worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,584 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Criteo by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,547,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,993,000 after acquiring an additional 507,300 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,489,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,418 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Criteo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 556,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after acquiring an additional 72,797 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.00. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

