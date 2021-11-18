Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,277 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWFL. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,445 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the second quarter valued at $5,711,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 358,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the second quarter valued at $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWFL. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $6.70 on Thursday. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $240.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

