Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 94.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biodesix were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Biodesix by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Biodesix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Biodesix by 278.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Biodesix by 28.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Biodesix by 229.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($31.93) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDSX shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

