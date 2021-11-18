Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 120.4% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 179,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth about $994,000. 19.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.28. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $27.93.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $202,106.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,387,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,744,807.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,191. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

