Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 241,794 Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 241,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Custom Truck One Source at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTOS opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

