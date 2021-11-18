Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 56,845 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,845 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACNB were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 212.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 275,048 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in ACNB during the second quarter worth $1,562,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in ACNB during the second quarter worth $996,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ACNB during the second quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ACNB during the first quarter worth $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18. ACNB Co. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $248.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is 28.65%.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

