Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post $329.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $329.80 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $265.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,750. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.84. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $60.28 and a 52 week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

