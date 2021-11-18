Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.10

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $42.91, with a volume of 4384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.66.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

