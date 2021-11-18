Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.73

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$54.73 and last traded at C$54.45, with a volume of 234440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIL. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “na” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.88.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

