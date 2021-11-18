Gitcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.88 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $7.48 or 0.00012851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gitcoin has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $106.16 million and approximately $17.88 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00046751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.11 or 0.00218465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00087782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006258 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.