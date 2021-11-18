Glenn D. Fogel Sells 750 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,366.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 258.34, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,437.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,310.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $2,500,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,683.79.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

