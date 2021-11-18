Glenn S. Goord Acquires 10,000 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Director Glenn S. Goord acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

REKR traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.97. 20,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,281. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $25.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REKR shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 29.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Rekor Systems by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

