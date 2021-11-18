Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Purchased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises about 0.6% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,644,000. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 124,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PFFD traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.55. 561,150 shares of the stock were exchanged. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.