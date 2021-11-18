GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlycoMimetics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

