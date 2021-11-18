goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$217.29.

GSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of goeasy in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 target price on the stock.

GSY stock traded down C$3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$194.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,826. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$84.11 and a 52 week high of C$218.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$198.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$174.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

